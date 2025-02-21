Insider Buying: The Investment Company plc (LON:INV) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £14,320 ($18,144.96).

Investment Stock Performance

Investment stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 365.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 369.18. The Investment Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.90 ($4.94).

Get Investment alerts:

Investment (LON:INV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investment had a net margin of 83.35% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Featured Stories

