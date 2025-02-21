Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) CFO Beth Taylor Sells 4,370 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) CFO Beth Taylor sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $17,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,555.68. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beth Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Beth Taylor sold 2,054 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $9,160.84.

Inotiv Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.58. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Inotiv by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

(Get Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.