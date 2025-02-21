Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.22, Zacks reports. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 13.73%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

