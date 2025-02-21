ING Groep NV Acquires 33,645 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 35,238.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,098,000 after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after buying an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after buying an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $359.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

