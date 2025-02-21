Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

