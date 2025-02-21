Ignite Limited (IGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 20th

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Ignite Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About Ignite

Ignite Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist recruitment and on-demand information technology services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers contingent labour and permanent recruitment services. The company serves IT and digital, government, business support, engineering, information management, and professional services recruitment sectors.

