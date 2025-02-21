Ignite Limited (IGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 20th

Ignite Limited (ASX:IGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
Ignite Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
About Ignite
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ignite
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ignite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.