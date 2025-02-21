Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $265.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $271.41. The company has a market cap of $303.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

