IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 49.56% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

