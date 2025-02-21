Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.41 ($0.03), with a volume of 206532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.74. The company has a market cap of £9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard White purchased 500,000 shares of Hydrogen Utopia International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,006.59). Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

