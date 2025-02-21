HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $748.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,313.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.64. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total value of $6,202,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

