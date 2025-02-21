HUB24 Limited (HUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

