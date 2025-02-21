HUB24 Limited (HUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a boost from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
HUB24 Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.
HUB24 Company Profile
