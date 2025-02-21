Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.32) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.53. The stock has a market cap of £464.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 268 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.50).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current year.

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Boddy bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($152,052.71). Also, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £102,375 ($129,719.97). In the last three months, insiders have bought 121,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,600. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

