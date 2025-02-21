HireQuest, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

On February 18, 2025, HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) announced via a press release that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

The information regarding this dividend announcement was disclosed in a press release issued by the company, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is important to note that the furnished information, including Exhibit 99.1, is considered as “furnished” and not deemed “filed” for regulatory purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The press release also acknowledged that the information provided may contain forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that may impact the Company’s financial performance and decision-making processes.

Furthermore, the declaration and payment of future dividends are not guaranteed. The Board of Directors will review the Company’s financial performance and cash requirements each quarter before deciding on future dividend declarations. Various factors, such as cash flow, financial conditions, legal compliance, and changes in tax laws, will impact the Board’s decisions regarding dividend payouts.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and diligence when considering forward-looking statements and future dividend declarations by HireQuest, Inc. The Company emphasizes that the payment of the announced quarterly dividend is contingent upon the Board’s decision not to revoke it before the designated payment date.

In compliance with Form 8-K regulations, HireQuest, Inc. has provided the necessary disclosure regarding the dividend declaration and other pertinent information. The Company remains focused on its commitment to transparency and prudent financial management in line with regulatory requirements.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

