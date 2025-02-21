Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 31% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.19. 480,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 525,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
