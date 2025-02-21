Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Heavitree Brewery Price Performance

LON HVTA remained flat at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.80. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 219.30 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

