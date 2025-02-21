Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
LON HVTA remained flat at GBX 175 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.80. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 219.30 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About Heavitree Brewery
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.