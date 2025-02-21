Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
LON:HVT remained flat at GBX 275 ($3.48) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 281.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 314.50 ($3.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53.
About Heavitree Brewery
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.