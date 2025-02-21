Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Alphabet are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, hospitals, and health insurance providers. The value of these stocks can fluctify based on a wide array of factors, including drug approval processes, healthcare policy changes, and general economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $37.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.26. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $15.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,857,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,316,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,852,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

