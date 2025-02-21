Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 6,441 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,837. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 944,631 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,509,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 861,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

