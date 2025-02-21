Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 6,441 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60.
- On Monday, December 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96.
Health Catalyst Price Performance
Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,837. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.
View Our Latest Report on HCAT
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Health Catalyst
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.