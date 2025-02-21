Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (HMMR) has made significant changes to its auditing structure. The company’s Board of Directors approved the dismissal of Fruci & Associates II, PLLC (“Fruci”) as its independent registered public accounting firm on February 20, 2025.

This development comes without any disagreements between Hammer Fiber Optics and Fruci over the past two fiscal years. Matters concerning accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or audit scope or procedure remained in accord, as well as during the subsequent interim periods leading up to February 18, 2025. The company has affirmed there were no reportable events, as specified under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K during this period.

Before the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Hammer Fiber Optics shared a copy of the report with Fruci and received a letter in response, dated February 20, 2025, stating its agreement with the information disclosed in the report.

On the same day, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Salberg & Company, P.A. (“Salberg”), an independent registered public accounting firm regulated by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Notably, there have been no consultations with Salberg regarding the application of accounting principles to any completed or proposed transactions or any disagreements on any matter during the last two fiscal years up to July 31, 2024, and the subsequent interim periods leading up to February 20, 2025.

The changes in Hammer Fiber Optics’ auditing relationship mark a notable development in the company’s financial reporting process.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

