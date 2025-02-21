Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Takes $7.73 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 321,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.1% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.