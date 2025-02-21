Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 1,612,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,653. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 734.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,979.08. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,780. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.