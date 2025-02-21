Greg Wooley Sells 14,545 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.01. 578,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $146,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,211,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,697,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,028,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,371,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

