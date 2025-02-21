Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$311.5 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.430-8.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.01. 47,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

