Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

