Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 43,193 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.51.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

