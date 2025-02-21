Gold Stocks To Research – February 18th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Cadence Design Systems are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. These stocks are influenced by the price of gold and can provide investors with exposure to fluctuations in the price of the precious metal. Investing in gold stocks can be a way to diversify a portfolio and potentially gain from movements in the gold market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. 42,200,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,908,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,565,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.43. 2,788,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

