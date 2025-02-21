Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 18th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend payment by an average of 69.9% annually over the last three years. Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 139.1%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.4 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.