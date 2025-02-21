Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 3.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $503.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.63.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,690 shares of company stock worth $2,981,025 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

