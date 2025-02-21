Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Barclays

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $158.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Down 5.5 %

GRMN opened at $228.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $128.89 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $396,184,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,252,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,394,000 after purchasing an additional 286,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1,580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 270,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.