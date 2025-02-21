Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.57.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.