Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.57 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.57.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

