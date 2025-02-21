Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,621 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock worth $619,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 402 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.89 and a 200-day moving average of $494.61. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

