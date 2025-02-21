Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 183 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $280.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.38 and a 200 day moving average of $304.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

