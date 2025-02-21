Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 3,090 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

TOL opened at $115.16 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

