Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $9.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.