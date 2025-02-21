Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $20.41 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

