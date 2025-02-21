Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 38.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

NYSE:WELL opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $152.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

