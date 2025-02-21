Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Fluor has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

