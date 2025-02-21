Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.800-2.100 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.48. 2,119,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

