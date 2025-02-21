Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 558,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 707,117 shares.The stock last traded at $30.21 and had previously closed at $33.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $993.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 35,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 24,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.