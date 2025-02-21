Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells $10,599,750.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,570. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,995,000 after acquiring an additional 83,622 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2,570.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 23,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

