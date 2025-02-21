First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.53 and last traded at $143.53, with a volume of 43362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $994.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.