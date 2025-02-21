First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

