First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

