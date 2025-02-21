First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

