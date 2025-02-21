First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FCAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.