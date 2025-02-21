First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The firm has a market cap of $271.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.