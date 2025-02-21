First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Head to Head Analysis

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and First Niles Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $326.88 million 1.38 -$86.67 million ($1.13) -6.19 First Niles Financial $10.31 million 0.89 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Dividends

First Niles Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kearny Financial.

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kearny Financial pays out -38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial -20.05% 3.31% 0.33% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Kearny Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Niles Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals, builders, or developers for the construction of multi-family residential buildings or commercial real estate, or for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, it engages in the investment activities. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

