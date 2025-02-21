First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.86 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The stock has a market cap of $751.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.31. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $243.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.32.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from First National Bank Alaska’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.20. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.65%.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

