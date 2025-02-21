First Bank & Trust Has $301,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.