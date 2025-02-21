Financial Harvest LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

