Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 11.4% – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.98). Approximately 8,299,628 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.55. The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
