Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 30.4% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.10 ($0.88). Approximately 19,404,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,756,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.26).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.47. The company has a market capitalization of £510.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.